Thu, Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:15 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis The Fed Left The Interest Rate In The 0-0.25% Range, And This...

The Fed Left The Interest Rate In The 0-0.25% Range, And This Number Is Likely To Remain Unchanged Until The End Of The Year

By JustForex

American tech giant Apple Inc. has more than doubled its net profit by the new report. In the previous days, Alphabet and Facebook also reported positive results. These companies are the leaders of the main U.S. indices, so on the background of the projected GDP growth and new stimulus of 1.8 trillion dollars from Biden, further growth of American indexes is expected.

European stock indices indexes were growing moderately over the last days and have not shown such dynamics as the American ones. The main reason for the slowdown is that there are no such large-scale economic stimulus programs in Europe as in the U.S. The second reason is a low rate of vaccination, which makes it difficult to fully “open up” the economy.

The Asian market rose at the market opening on Thursday, on the background of the continued stimulation of the US economy.

Oil price continues to rise following the news about increased demand, despite the depressing situation with COVID-19 in Asia. Oil reserves increased by 90 thousand barrels. Analysts predict the growth of “black gold” to $70-80 per barrel by the end of the year.

Caterpillar, Amazon, Mcdonald’s, Twitter, NIO, Western Digital, Bristol Myers and Altria are reporting for Q1 2021 today.

Main market quotes:

  • S&P 500 (F) 4,183.18 -3.54 (-0.08%)
  • Dow Jones 33,820.38 -164.55 (-0.48%)
  • DAX 15,292.18 +42.91 (+0.28%)
  • FTSE 100 6,963.67 +18.70 (+0.27%)
  • USD Index 90.61 -0.30 (-0.33%)

Important events:

  • Germany Unemployment Rate at 10:55 (GMT+3);
  • Germany Consumer Price Index at 15:00 (GMT+3);
  • U.S Gross Domestic Product at 15:30 (GMT+3).

 

JustForexhttps://justforex.com/?utm_source=actionforex&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=analytics
JustForex is a broker which helps people to earn on the financial markets providing them with the beneficial conditions. Being an international broker and working with clients from different countries we understand that every person is unique with his own values, no matter whether he is a trader or a partner. When our team develops the services of the company, we take into account the variety of cultures, nations, trading experience and demands of our clients. JustForex offers several trading account types with a wide choice of trading instruments and everyone can find the most suitable one according to his preferences.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.