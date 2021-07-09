Canadian Employment Bounced Back in June as Restrictions Eased

Employment rose 231k overall, the unemployment rate fell to 7.8%

Job gains all in part-time work, and largely in industries hardest hit by spring lockdowns, and concentrated among younger workers

Further job market recovery expected over the summer with virus containment measures continuing to ease.

The 231k increase in employment in June was broadly in line with expectations – but retraced more than 80% of the 275k drop over April and May. The details of the increase were less impressive than the headline, with all of the gain coming from part-time work. Total hours worked actually edged slightly lower (-0.2%). But with virus containment measures continuing to ease, more sizeable labour market improvements are expected in months to come.

The June jobs increase was heavily concentrated in the high-contact service sectors which rebounded after being once again disproportionately hit by spring virus containment measures – and it was concentrated in youth aged 15-24. But those hard-hit service industries also still account for the bulk of the remaining (and still large) 340k shortfall in employment versus pre-shock (February 2020) levels – over three-quarters from the accommodation & food services sector alone, even after a 101k increase in June.

Outside of those high-contact service-sector industries, supply chain disruptions and labour shortages have become a more pressing concern than a lack of orders. Manufacturing employment edged down another 12k in June to build on a 36k May drop. Vaccine distribution has ramped up significantly and provided virus spread remains in check, there are still a lot of jobs to recoup over the second half of the year in high-contact service sectors. Beyond that, production and labour-supply capacity limits will make further gains next year harder to come by.