Markets

Hesitancy still was the underling feeling on global markets in the second half of this week, even as the heat of Monday’s and Tuesday’s ‘growth panic’ subsided. Economic data, even those that are supposed to be the most forward looking, are put in question as a viable precursor on the path of the economy later this year. This was also the fate of today’s EMU PMI’s. The July EMU IHS market Flash composite PMI printed at a 21 year high (60.6 from 59.5) as the restrictions are eased and the economy reopens. The manufacturing index eased slightly to 62.6 from 63.4. The services measure hit a 15-year peak rising from 58.3 to 60.4. Demand and orders remain strong both in services and manufacturing but are facing unprecedented capacity constraints even as firms step up hiring. Selling prices also continue to rise at a near record pace. So, for now apparently only good news about the EMU recovery. There is a ‘but’. Markit reports that expectations for the output in the year ahead slipped from a June peak back to the level of February. The delta variant not only poses a risk for demand, it might further disrupt global supply chains. This only illustrates recent market unease and explains the limited market reaction to a historic strong EMU PMI. The German yield curve steepens modestly with the 2-y easing 0.5 bp while longer yields are rising 1-2 bp (10 & 30y). Even this rise is more a catch up move with yesterday’s late session US rebound rather than a reaction to the PMI’s. At -0.41%, the German 10-y yield is still within reach of recent lows. Non-core EMU bonds stay well bid with 10-y spreads vs Germany easing up to 2/3 bp for the likes of Italy, Spain or Greece. Reuters reports that ‘sources’ close to the ECB indicated that a decision on the future of the PEPP program even isn’t likely at the September ECB meeting. US curve moves are immaterial after reversing earlier gains at longer maturities up to 1.5/2 bp (10 &30-y) following a soft US (services) PMI. Solid corporate earnings and, maybe recent easing in financing conditions, are giving renewed comfort to equity investors. European indices are gaining about 1%. For the Nasdaq and the S&P, even the all-time record levels are again within reach. This also applies for the CRB commodity index.