Mon, Aug 09, 2021 @ 23:02 GMT
EURUSD – An Uninspiring Breakout

By MarketPulse

Running out of steam?

What a week it’s been for the dollar. Since last week’s poor ADP we’ve had strong ISM data, hawkish Fed commentary and, finally, a knockout jobs report.

Suddenly, it feels that a tapering announcement is almost upon us and the data is pointing to good times ahead. What a time to be bullish on the dollar.

Which makes me wonder whether so much is now baked into expectations, could the dollar could be primed for a pull back? The longer-term outlook is very promising but corrections do happen along the way.

A look at the EURUSD chart makes me even more curious. The pair experienced a very modest correction recently, not even reaching the 38.2 fib in the process, at which point a data and Fed-infused dollar rally sent it tumbling again.

After breaking support, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it experience another sizeable fall, triggering stops along the way to propel it lower.

But this didn’t happen. It made a new low then pulled back. The momentum indicators are hardly inspiring. Could it be that the rally in the greenback is a little exhausted and we may see a pause ahead of the Jackson Hole later this month, at which many are expecting a deluge of Fed warnings about impending tapering?

Perhaps I’m reading too much into this lacklustre breakout. There’s plenty of things that could launch the dollar once more – two Fed speakers today, CPI Wednesday, etc – but this very much looks like a red flag to me.

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

