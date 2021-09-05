ECB Preview: Recalibrating, Not Tapering – But Hawks Will Squawk

Sun, Sep 05, 2021 @ 11:39 GMT
By Danske Bank

The ECB meeting on Thursday next week is set to focus on the PEPP re-calibration and
the inflation outlook. With stable and benign financial market conditions, record low
real rates and an economy that is recovering well in Q3 as well, the conditions are met
to slow the PEPP purchase pace…

… but ECB will not call this tapering. We expect ECB and president Lagarde to stress
that the re-calibration is not be compared to tapering, but ECB responding to the
changes in financing and economics conditions by aligning its PEPP volume. We
expect PEPP purchases to be similar to the January/February level of EUR60bn/month,
down from the current c. EUR80bn/month. That said, without an external shock to the
economy we find it hard to argue to for a higher PEPP volume in the current ECB
growth and inflation narrative.

Diverging views in the Governing council have already started to show in recent weeks.
The July minutes showed varying views about how to align the communication to the
new strategy. We expect further discussions about de-linking the rates forward
guidance and APP to play a role at upcoming meetings, but foresee no changes to the
guidance yet.

At the December meeting, we expect a bigger QE calibration ‘battle’ to take place.
Lane’s interview last week said that APP volume cannot be seen in isolation of net
supply, hence scaling up of APP cannot be ruled out at this stage. We also expect
liquidity operations will be extended at the December meeting.

That also means that from a market perspective, ECB will attempt to keep this meeting
as uneventful as possible, yet the fall will be very interesting as hawks start to squawk
more loudly than previous. We continue to expect Bunds to stay in a -60bp to -20bp
range for the foreseeable future.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

