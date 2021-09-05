ECB Preview: Recalibrating, Not Tapering – But Hawks Will Squawk

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The ECB meeting on Thursday next week is set to focus on the PEPP re-calibration and

the inflation outlook. With stable and benign financial market conditions, record low

real rates and an economy that is recovering well in Q3 as well, the conditions are met

to slow the PEPP purchase pace…

… but ECB will not call this tapering. We expect ECB and president Lagarde to stress

that the re-calibration is not be compared to tapering, but ECB responding to the

changes in financing and economics conditions by aligning its PEPP volume. We

expect PEPP purchases to be similar to the January/February level of EUR60bn/month,

down from the current c. EUR80bn/month. That said, without an external shock to the

economy we find it hard to argue to for a higher PEPP volume in the current ECB

growth and inflation narrative.

Diverging views in the Governing council have already started to show in recent weeks.

The July minutes showed varying views about how to align the communication to the

new strategy. We expect further discussions about de-linking the rates forward

guidance and APP to play a role at upcoming meetings, but foresee no changes to the

guidance yet.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

At the December meeting, we expect a bigger QE calibration ‘battle’ to take place.

Lane’s interview last week said that APP volume cannot be seen in isolation of net

supply, hence scaling up of APP cannot be ruled out at this stage. We also expect

liquidity operations will be extended at the December meeting.

That also means that from a market perspective, ECB will attempt to keep this meeting

as uneventful as possible, yet the fall will be very interesting as hawks start to squawk

more loudly than previous. We continue to expect Bunds to stay in a -60bp to -20bp

range for the foreseeable future.

Full report in PDF.