Increased Demand In The Fuel And Stock Markets By Increasing The Level Of Risk-Taking

Yesterday, the governors of the world’s major central banks announced at a meeting of the “Policy Panel” the assessments show that the rapid growth of inflation will be temporary, which has increased the level of risk-taking in the stock markets. As a result, the Dow Jones and S&P500 indices are moving in a short-term uptrend. Technically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is still moving in the PRZ range of the daily moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud. Moving out of this range could be decisive in determining the Dow Jones index trend. In the short term, the probability of the index rising is strengthened.

In the oil market and the Brent oil index, yesterday, the weekly changes in US crude oil inventories were released, which, Contrary to what experts had predicted a reduction of more than 2 million barrels, increased by more than four and a half million barrel, which led a bearish change in the short term. Still, with the end of the correction wave, the price has returned to a mid-term uptrend, and its price has probably risen to $ 80.

Technically, the resistance level of $ 80 per barrel, since October 2018, has been the price top of crude oil in international markets, and the price reaction to this level will be decisive.

