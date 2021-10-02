Forward Guidance: September Jobs Reports to Show More Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Jobs will be on the radar next week as labour market reports for Canada and the US are released. We expect a 50,000 increase in headline employment in Canada and a 425,000 increase in the US. The spread of the delta variant likely limited the recovery of the hardest-hit travel and hospitality sectors—which still account for the bulk of the employment shortfall versus pre-pandemic levels in both countries. While our own tracking of card transactions showed spending may have plateaued in Canada in September, it has yet to decline substantially, despite rising virus concerns. And job postings are still increasing, even as the number of unemployed workers has continued to fall.

We expect that September job gain in Canada would still leave a sizeable (~100,000) shortfall in jobs versus pre-pandemic levels. And while job vacancies are high, the concern now will be matching those unemployed workers to new positions, particularly as expanded income support programs begin to wind down. Signs of substantial pressure to lift wages has yet to emerge, but will if widespread reports of labour shortages persist.

Week ahead data watch: