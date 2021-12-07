Receding Omicron Fears Lift Equities

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fauci comments boost markets

The modest rallies that started yesterday in Asia, continued to gain momentum overnight across Europe and the US, boosted by comments from Dr Anthony Fauci. That let markets get back to their global recovery trade happy place. However, that same sentiment also steepened the US yield curve and turned the focus back to an expectedly hawkish FOMC next week. Travel and leisure rebounded impressively, but the overriding them was one of value outperforming growth, with the Dow Jones having a stellar day versus the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 rose 1.17% overnight, with the Nasdaq gaining 0.93% and the Dow Jones recording a stellar 1.87% rally. Futures on all three have continued in the same vein in Asia, rising 0.45% today. That has also reversed sentiment in Asia, notably in Japan and Hong Kong, both bastions of fast-money retail traders.

The Nikkei 225 has leapt 2.15% higher, with the Kospi rising 0.55%. In mainland China, markets were also boosted by the RRR cut and easing lending conditions. The Shanghai Composite is flat, but the narrower Shanghai 50 is 0.65% higher, while the CSI 300 has risen by 0.60%. Property sector fears continue to cap gains on the mainland. Hong Kong has rallied strongly, rising 1.85% as investors flocked back into China big-tech listings, which have endured torrid recent sessions.

Singapore has risen by 0.35%, with Kuala Lumpur 0.40% higher and Jakarta climbing by 0.70%. Taipei is unchanged while Manila has edged 0.25% lower with Bangkok jumping 1.05% higher. With the RBA also staying unchanged, Australian markets are also staging a strong recovery led by travel and leisure. The ASX 200 and All Ordinaries have risen by 1.05%.

With a dearth of tier-1 data in Europe today, I expect that sentiment will continue to drive market direction and that should see European stocks enjoy another positive start. As ever, the caveat on the equity rally will be if negative omicron headlines start hitting the news wires.