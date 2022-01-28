Fri, Jan 28, 2022 @ 18:10 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisMarket in a Volatile Day; Dollar Surges to More than 1 ½...

Market in a Volatile Day; Dollar Surges to More than 1 ½ -Year High

By XM.com

PCE price index ticks up; Rates in US rise

December’s PCE data came into focus today from investors. The core PCE price index rose from 4.8% to 4.9% year-on-year. Currently, it is the highest since September 1983 and well above the Fed’s 2% goal rate. Personal income and spending also came in at 0.3% and -0.6% m/m respectively. Because of the widespread distribution of the omicron variety, retail sales and consumption decreased in December of last year.

Rates in the United States are rising, which is supporting the dollar. For the first time since January 19, the two-year yield is trading at 1.22%, while the 10-year yield is trading at 1.84% and is nearing the 1.90% cycle high. A fifth rate increase this year is already priced in. In spite of this, the terminal Fed Funds rate is projected to fall short of 2% when the market should probably be looking at 2.5% or more.

ECB rate decision next week

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to meet on Thursday, and the expectation is a dovish hold on interest rates. After confirming that PEPP is over in March, the bank is expected to forcefully resist market expectations of tightening. At a time when the Eurozone economy has numerous challenges and is obviously faltering, stricter monetary policies are the last thing that the region needs right now. Next Wednesday the release of January’s CPI numbers are on cards, which are projected to show a headline rate of 4.3% y/y compared to December’s 5.0% and a core rate of 1.9% y/y compared to December’s 2.6%.

FX news

In the currency markets, the US dollar index is continuing the upside rally, recording a fresh 19-month high of 97.40 supported by the rally in the two-year Treasury yield after the Fed’s relatively hawkish policy meeting. Dollar/yen is maintaining its upswing, jumping to 115.60, while euro/dollar is plunging to a 20-month low of 1.1120. US index futures suggest another negative session. However, pound/dollar’s volatility is weak, holding around 1.3400 at the moment.

In commodity currencies, dollar/loonie is advancing from the third consecutive day, while the aussie and the kiwi are tumbling to 18- and 17-month lows respectively, versus the dollar.

Elsewhere, oil prices are flattening around the previous highs, while gold prices plummeted below $1,800/per ounce again with strong momentum, with the next target coming near $1,760/per ounce.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.