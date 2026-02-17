EURUSD Buy Setup

EURUSD Buy Trade Setup:

Bullish divergence market pattern. (Red line) Bullish CHoCH/Change of Character. (Black line) Price below equilibrium level where buyers are waiting. (Blue) Wait for price to tap demand zone (Pink) and buy zone (Green) first then enter BUY/LONG with stop loss at the range low and target at 2R minimum.

EURUSD 4 Hour Chart February 16 2026

A trader should always have multiple strategies all lined up before entering a trade. Never trade off one simple strategy. When multiple strategies all line up it allows a trader to see a clearer trade setup. We at EWF never say we are always right. No market service provider can forecast markets with 100% accuracy. Only thing we at EWF 100%, is that we are RIGHT more than we are WRONG.

Of course, like any strategy/technique, there will be times when the strategy/technique fails so proper money/risk management should always be used on every trade.

