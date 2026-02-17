Tue, Feb 17, 2026 11:08 GMT
    EURUSD Buy Setup

    Elliott Wave Forecast
    By Elliott Wave Forecast

    EURUSD Buy Trade Setup:

    1. Bullish divergence market pattern. (Red line)
    2. Bullish CHoCH/Change of Character. (Black line)
    3. Price below equilibrium level where buyers are waiting. (Blue)
    4. Wait for price to tap demand zone (Pink) and buy zone (Green) first then enter BUY/LONG with stop loss at the range low and target at 2R minimum.

    EURUSD 4 Hour Chart February 16 2026

    A trader should always have multiple strategies all lined up before entering a trade. Never trade off one simple strategy. When multiple strategies all line up it allows a trader to see a clearer trade setup. We at EWF never say we are always right. No market service provider can forecast markets with 100% accuracy. Only thing we at EWF 100%, is that we are RIGHT more than we are WRONG.

    Of course, like any strategy/technique, there will be times when the strategy/technique fails so proper money/risk management should always be used on every trade. Hope you enjoyed this article and follow me on social media for updates and questions> @AidanFX

    At Elliottwave-Forecast we cover 78 instruments (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptos, Stocks and ETFs) in 4 different time frames and we offer 5 Live Session Webinars everyday. We do Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Trade Setup Videos and we have a 24 Hour Chat Room. Our clients are always in the loop for the next market move.

    Elliott Wave Forecast
    Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
    ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

