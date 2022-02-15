Tue, Feb 15, 2022 @ 18:17 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisJump in US PPI Has Revived Interest in the Dollar

Jump in US PPI Has Revived Interest in the Dollar

By FxPro

US producer prices rose 1% in January, double analysts’ forecasts. The annual growth rate slowed from 9.8% to 9.7% for the first time after nearly two years of gains, but analysts had been bracing for a sharper decline, expecting to see a slowdown to 9.1%. The core producer price index (excluding food and energy) slowed from 8.5% to 8.3%, against an expected 7.9%.

This is a new batch of bullish news for the dollar. The continued high rate of price growth continues to feed the ultimate inflationary spiral, demanding a more hawkish response from the Fed. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are laying down a 62% chance of a 50-point rate hike in mid-March, a much higher rate than we can see from other G7 central banks, which makes Treasury short-term bills more profitable and feeds interest in dollar purchases.

Potentially, only the Bank of England was close to a radical move as a 50-point hike last month. But the markets are now expecting a 25-point rate hike from the Bank of England at the next meeting and do not expect any hikes from other central banks in the coming months. It is not surprising to see an interest in the USD and DXY growth in this environment.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.