Tue, May 10, 2022 @ 17:28 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAn Unexpected Rise in German Economic Sentiment Supports the Euro

An Unexpected Rise in German Economic Sentiment Supports the Euro

By FxPro

Economic Sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly, according to the latest May assessment. The corresponding ZEW indicator rose to -34.3 in May from -41.0 a month earlier, against expectations of a dip to -43.0.

Meanwhile, the current assessment of the economic situation continues to deteriorate, both under the influence of the situation in Ukraine and due to a slowdown in China. Germany, for which China is the main export market, is concerned with the lockdown in the second world economy and the resulting economic slowdown and falling demand for machinery and cars from Germany.

Despite the lapse in the current assessment, investors and traders are paying more attention to sentiment. The positive surprise helps EURUSD stabilise near 1.0500 and reinforces the bulls’ hopes that a straight road below parity is not yet a done deal.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Are Your Trades Thriving or Just Surviving?

Do You Want to be a Trader?

Moving Averages Explained

How to Achieve Longevity in Forex Trading

A Brief Look at Trading Psychology

The Original Gartley Pattern

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.