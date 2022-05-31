Crypto Market Pushes Back from the Bottom

Tue, May 31, 2022 @ 10:03 GMT
By FxPro

Bitcoin jumped 7% on Monday, ending the day at around $31.2K. On Tuesday morning, positive momentum persisted, with the rate climbing above $32.0K, a 20-day high.

Ethereum added 8.2%, while other top-ten altcoins gained between 4.9% (BNB) and 14.8% (Cardano).

The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 4.3% overnight to $1.31 trillion, with the Bitcoin Dominance Index rising 0.1 points to 46%. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was up 6 points to 16 by Tuesday but still in “extreme fear”.

Due to the US bank holiday, markets were minimally active on Monday, but the momentum was on the plus side. At first, the emerging rebound from the bottom may be self-sustaining, as many market participants believe that the crypto market has corrected enough to become attractive for long-term buying. However, fundamentals such as halving, soft monetary policy or accelerated adoption are needed for growth to continue. But the latter is not easy right now.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan has stated that the bank has no plans to introduce cryptocurrencies in the foreseeable future because the industry is too strictly regulated.

After the Terra project collapsed, CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham compared investing in crypto assets to buying lottery tickets, which can be expected to both win and lose.

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal reiterated that in the long term, Ethereum, the leading smart contracts platform, will surpass bitcoin in terms of market capitalisation, trading volume and number of active wallets.

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci noted the interest of large investors in spot bitcoin ETFs and suggested they could be launched as early as this year. Payments service MoneyGram plans to launch Stablecoin transfer services in partnership with Stellar.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

