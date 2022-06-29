Wed, Jun 29, 2022 @ 16:01 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisResearch Global - Natural Rates - Regime Change or Low for Longer?

Research Global – Natural Rates – Regime Change or Low for Longer?

By Danske Bank

Despite high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates right now, we in this paper argue that many of the structural factors that explain the decline in natural interest rates since the 1970s are still in place.

The natural rate is a theoretical concept and is defined as the real interest rate consistent with maintaining economic growth at its trend rate/full employment with stable inflation.

Key structural factors that have pushed down the natural interest are: Increasing life expectancy, slowly growing or decreasing working age population, lower productivity growth, higher mark-ups and risk premia, a shock from the financial crisis and higher inequality.

These structural drivers have led to a situation where an increase in savings and a decrease in investments have been driving lower natural rates for a long time now, also leading to lower trend growth.

The Nordics are mainly natural rate takers; what constitutes a natural real rate in the Nordics is primarily driven by international factors.

What could change the natural rate? Increased fiscal spending and investments in defence, the green transition and digitalisation could raise potential growth and exert upward pressure on neutral rates going forward.

In net, we expect the desire to save still to dominate the desire to invest going forward. We do not see any of the significant structural drivers reverting during the coming years, but think that higher and increasing public debt and possibly higher productivity growth could add some upwards pressure on natural rates.

If we are right, this would imply that rates decline again after the current period of high inflation ends, although not all the way back to pre-pandemic levels.

Full report in pdf.

Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.