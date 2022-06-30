Thu, Jun 30, 2022 @ 08:50 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisThe Cryptocurrency Market is Stuck at Past Highs

The Cryptocurrency Market is Stuck at Past Highs

By FxPro

Bitcoin changed little over Wednesday and is trading slightly below $20K on Thursday morning, keeping the controversy at bay, which is now a defining moment for the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum lost 5.1% in 24 hours to $1090. Altcoins in the top 10 fell from 0.7% (Tron) to 8.5% (Solana). The exception was Dogecoin (+0.9%).

The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was down 2 points to 11 by Thursday and remains in a state of “extreme fear”.

Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, sagged 2% overnight to $891bn. Market capitalisation without Bitcoin falls back to 500bn, where it briefly fell from mid-month.

The hypothesis that the crypto market is holding above the highs of the previous peak continues to pass an important test. This applies to Bitcoin with its protracted test of 20k and to altcoins, whose total capitalisation is now near past peaks, at the start of 2018.

MicroStrategy has bought an additional 480 BTC at an average price of around $20,817, CEO Michael Saylor said. As of 28 June, MicroStrategy owns 129,699 BTCs purchased for $3.98bn at an average price of $30,664. Against the backdrop of the first cryptocurrency’s collapse, the company’s loss from bitcoin holdings exceeded $1bn.

A court in the British Virgin Islands has liquidated hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 2012, the hedge fund had raised tens of billions in investments in the crypto market but suffered losses of at least $400m in the last year when it liquidated its stock positions.

Investment firm Cypherpunk Holdings sold all its assets in bitcoin and Ethereum amid a falling market. The total proceeds from the sale of the cryptocurrencies amounted to almost $5 million.

The current crisis in the cryptocurrency industry will benefit the industry and weed out those who don’t belong in it, American rapper Snoop Dogg said.

A survey by Alto found that nearly 40% of Americans aged 25 to 40 prefer to invest in cryptocurrencies rather than traditional financial instruments. In terms of appeal, digital assets have almost equalled equities.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.