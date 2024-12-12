Thu, Dec 12, 2024 @ 14:30 GMT
Gold Price Hits Monthly High

The XAU/USD chart shows:

→ A notable peak in November near the $2716 level (indicated by the first arrow);

→ Yesterday, gold surpassed this peak, reaching a new one-month high.

Factors Supporting Bullish Sentiment

→ Yesterday’s US Consumer Price Index data met analysts’ expectations. This bolstered market speculation about a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

→ Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, along with uncertainty surrounding the policy direction and tariff plans of newly elected US President Donald Trump, are contributing to gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

Gold prices have been rising since August within a channel, with the lower boundary marked as Support 1. However, in November, Support 2—a line with a gentler slope—gained relevance, potentially signalling waning demand strength.

If buyers are indeed losing momentum, a price reversal from the fresh high could occur. This would suggest a false bullish breakout above the mid-November peak near $2715. Early trading action on the XAU/USD chart this morning lends weight to this potential scenario.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

