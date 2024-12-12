Gold Price Hits Monthly High

The XAU/USD chart shows:

→ A notable peak in November near the $2716 level (indicated by the first arrow);

→ Yesterday, gold surpassed this peak, reaching a new one-month high.

Factors Supporting Bullish Sentiment

→ Yesterday’s US Consumer Price Index data met analysts’ expectations. This bolstered market speculation about a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

→ Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, along with uncertainty surrounding the policy direction and tariff plans of newly elected US President Donald Trump, are contributing to gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

Gold prices have been rising since August within a channel, with the lower boundary marked as Support 1. However, in November, Support 2—a line with a gentler slope—gained relevance, potentially signalling waning demand strength.

If buyers are indeed losing momentum, a price reversal from the fresh high could occur. This would suggest a false bullish breakout above the mid-November peak near $2715. Early trading action on the XAU/USD chart this morning lends weight to this potential scenario.

