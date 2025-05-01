FX Markets Hold Range While Yen Extends Slide

Yen weakness remains the dominant theme in an otherwise range-bound forex market today. While all other major pairs and crosses are contained within yesterday’s trading range, the Japanese currency continues to lose ground as traders react to BoJ’s dovish tone. Governor Kazuo Ueda attempted to soften the impact of the downgraded growth outlook and emphasized that a delay in inflation convergence wouldn’t necessarily mean a delay in rate hikes.

However, markets took greater note of his admission that the baseline scenario for Japan’s economy “no longer has very high probability,” a statement that effectively resets expectations for near-term tightening. The prospect of a move in June has effectively diminished, and the odds for a Q3 hike now hinge heavily on how trade negotiations evolve between the US and its key partners, including Japan.

In the US, equity market sentiment is buoyant today as strong earnings from tech giants Meta Platforms and Microsoft lifted futures. Initial jobless claims rose more than expected, but the data has been largely brushed aside for now. Markets are instead turning attention to the upcoming ISM manufacturing report, which will offer more timely insights into how business activity and pricing dynamics are responding to the trade policy shockwaves. Still, the real litmus test for broader sentiment will be Friday’s non-farm payrolls release.

On the week, Kiwi leads losses for now, followed by Yen and Euro. Loonie outperforms, along with Sterling and Swiss Franc. Dollar and Aussie are treading water in the middle of the pack.

Technically. Gold’s correction from 3499.79 extended lower today. Deeper fall might be seen, but downside should be contained by 3167.62 resistance turned support, which is close to 38.2% retracement of 2584.24 to 3499.79 at 3150.04. Break of 3352.92 resistance will bring retest of 3499.79 high.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is down -0.13%. UK 10-year yield is down -0.01 at 4.436. Germany and France are on holiday. Earlier in Asia, Nikkei rose 1.13%. Japan 10-year JGB yield fell -0.04 to 1.275. Hong Kong, China, and Singapore were on holiday.

US initial jobless claims rise to 241k vs exp 221k

US initial jobless claims rose 18k to 241k in the week ending April 26, above expectation of 221k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 5.5k to 226k.

Continuing claims rose 83k to 1916k in the week ending April 19, highest since November 13, 2021. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 6k to 1868k.

UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 45.4, rising costs, declining demand

UK manufacturing continued to contract in April, with PMI finalized at 45.4, a modest rise from March’s 44.9.

The sector is facing mounting challenges as output, new orders, and exports all declined further. Business confidence also fell to its lowest level since late 2022, reflecting growing unease over global trade disruptions and rising input costs.

S&P Global’s Rob Dobson highlighted a nearly five-year record drop in new export orders, particularly from the US, Europe, and China.

Manufacturers are also being squeezed by a surge in purchase price inflation, now at a 28-month high. This is prompting firms to raise prices and cut discretionary spending, reinforcing a troubling mix of “rising costs, declining demand”.

BoJ holds rates, slashes growth outlook on trade headwinds

BoJ kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.50% today, by unanimous vote, in line with expectations. However, it struck a cautious tone on the economic outlook by sharply cutting its growth forecasts.

The central bank now projects Japan’s real GDP to grow just 0.5% in fiscal 2025, down from the 1.1% forecast in January, and 0.7% in fiscal 2026 (downgraded from 1.0%). Growth is expected to recover to 1.0% in fiscal 2027, assuming stabilization in global conditions.

In its statement, BoJ acknowledged that “Japan’s economic growth is likely to moderate” as global trade and policy uncertainty weigh on external demand and corporate profitability. Still, the bank expects activity to reaccelerate once overseas economies resume “a moderate growth path.”

On inflation, BoJ maintained that price pressures are broadly on course toward the 2% target, but revised its CPI core forecast down from 2.4% to 2.2% for fiscal 2025, and from 2.0% to 1.7% for fiscal 2026.

BoJ raised its projection for the core-core CPI from 2.1% to 2.3% for fiscal 2025, reflecting persistent domestic inflation pressures. However, this is followed by a downgrade from 2.1% to 1.8% in 2026 before stabilizing at 2.0% in 2027.

BoJ’s Ueda: Inflation target delay won’t necessarily postpone rate hikes

At the post meeting press conference, BoJ Kazuo Ueda acknowledged that the surge in global trade tensions, sparked by the US’s “reciprocal” tariffs, has sharply elevated uncertainty over global policy direction. He warned that these tariff shocks would “weigh on” on Japan’s growth and inflation in the near term, but expressed hope that such effects would fade as overseas economies stabilize.

Ueda noted that BoJ downgraded its growth outlook for fiscal 2025 and 2026, with both inflation and wage gains expected to “likely slow somewhat. However, he maintained that Japan’s “severe labour shortage” should keep the positive wage-inflation cycle intact over the medium term.

Despite pushing back the timeline for inflation to converge with the 2% target, Ueda stressed “that doesn’t mean the timing of further rate hikes will automatically be delayed by the same margin.”

Ueda emphasized that BoJ’s forecasts hinge on the assumption that trade negotiations will progress and avoid serious supply chain disruptions. However, he admitted that the probability of the baseline scenario being realized “is no longer very high.” Further tariff escalation could alter both the economic outlook and BoJ’s future policy stance.

Japan’s PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.7, slump persists amid trade uncertainty

Japan’s manufacturing sector remained in contractionary territory in April, with the final PMI reading at 48.7, up slightly from March’s 48.4. While the deterioration in business conditions marked the tenth consecutive month of decline, it remained modest.

However, underlying components revealed more concerning trends, with sharper drops in new orders and exports, highlighting persistent demand-side weakness.

According to S&P Global, firms responded by scaling back purchasing and adjusting inventories, while overall sentiment worsened.

Business confidence around future output fell to its lowest since mid-2020, as companies expressed caution amid ongoing global trade tensions and muted demand. Without a significant turnaround in both domestic and external demand, “firms are likely to struggle to see a recovery in conditions”.

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.42; (P) 142.81; (R1) 143.45; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Rebound from 139.87 should target 100% projection of 139.87 to 144.02 from 141.96 at 146.11. But still, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12 holds. On the downside, firm break of 141.96 will argue that the rebound has completed as a corrective move. Retest of 139.87 should then be seen next in this case.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.