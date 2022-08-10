Wed, Aug 10, 2022 @ 10:57 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisInflation Angst Could Roil Markets

Inflation Angst Could Roil Markets

ForexTime
By ForexTime

Market volatility has eased in the lead up to today’s highly anticipated US CPI data. The VIX index has moderated closer to 20, which is notably below the mid-30s peaks it has witnessed on multiple episodes so far this year. The JPMorgan Global FX Volatility Index has also cooled below its 100-day moving average.

Still, this relative calm could be upended by today’s US July inflation print, where the median estimate for economists’ forecasts comes in at 8.7%. Although that would mark an easing from June’s 9.1%, it would still be more than four times higher than the Fed’s 2% target.

Markets are well aware that multi-decade high inflation remains the Fed’s number one enemy, to the point that policymakers are willing to crimp economic growth in the name of vanquishing scorching-hot inflation.

The headline CPI figure has shown a tendency to surprise to the upside, having done so in five of the past six releases. Yet another hotter-than-expected CPI print today could prompt risk assets to unwind more of their recent gains.

However, signs that US inflation has peaked may further embolden risk-taking activities in markets, on the notion that the Fed can start to walk back from more jumbo-sized rate hikes.

ForexTime
ForexTimehttp://www.forextime.com/
The FXTM brand provides international brokerage services and gives access to the global currency markets, offering trading in forex, precious metals, Share CFDs, ETF CFDs and CFDs on Commodity Futures. Trading is available via the MT4 and MT5 platforms with spreads starting from just 1.3 on Standard trading accounts and from 0.1 on ECN trading accounts. Bespoke trading support and services are provided based on each client's needs and ambitions - from novices, to experienced traders and institutional investors. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 185/12, licensed by South Africa's FSB with FSP number 46614, and registered with the UK FCA under reference number 600475. FT Global Limited is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) with license numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.