Thu, Sep 15, 2022 @ 11:55 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBitcoin Won't Give Up $20K

Bitcoin Won’t Give Up $20K

FxPro
By FxPro

Market picture

Bitcoin has lost 1.2% in the last 24 hours, trading at $20.1K. The plunge below a meaningful round level late Wednesday afternoon did not last long. Ethereum pulled down 0.3% to $1610 while the crypto community awaits the market’s reaction to The Merge (move to PoS algorithm). We can describe sentiment across the crypto market as a cautious wait-and-see.

Short-term Bitcoin momentum indicates that sellers wanted to swing the market yesterday and snap stop orders at the end of the day, taking advantage of a period of reduced liquidity on Wednesday. As we see, it failed, and BTCUSD returned precisely to where it started its local decline. However, the balance of power is now on the bears’ side, as the global risk demand is suppressed, and critical technical levels (50- and 200-day MA, 200-week MA) are above the price.

News background

Major US companies Charles Schwab, Citadel and Fidelity have announced the launch of digital asset exchange EDX Markets (EDXM), which will be available to retail and institutional investors.

Another recalculation resulted in a 3.45% increase in bitcoin mining complexity to 32.05 trillion hashes, the highest in the network’s history.

Network service provider Cloudflare announced that its gateways support the upcoming transition of the Ethereum network to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm on September 15.

Bloomberg Intelligence expert Mike McGlone believes the crypto market will begin a bullish trend after The Merge update. In his opinion, ETH’s move to PoS will have a revolutionary impact on cryptocurrencies and the entire financial system.

Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said the EU’s crypto-asset regulation principles could become the global standard for the entire industry.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.