Thu, Oct 13, 2022 @ 15:31 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS: Another Upside Surprise from the CPI Report in September, Keeping Pressure...

US: Another Upside Surprise from the CPI Report in September, Keeping Pressure on the Fed  

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Consumer price inflation registered +0.4% month-on-month (m/m) in September, following August’s 0.1% increase. On a year-over-year (y/y) basis, headline inflation edged down by 0.1 percentage points (pp) from August (8.3%), slowing to 8.2%.

Energy prices fell by 2.1% m/m, as gasoline prices pulled back 4.9% m/m. Unfortunately, the decline in gasoline was partially offset by rising electricity and natural gas prices. Food prices rose 0.8% m/m (the same as in August), and are up 11.2% y/y.

Core inflation (excludes volatile items such as food & energy) was 0.6% m/m – equal to August’s gain. Relative to last September, core prices are up 6.6% – 0.3 pp higher than last month.

Price growth across core services (+0.8% m/m) accelerated from last month’s gain of 0.6% m/m. Shelter costs (+0.7% m/m) were again a meaningful contributor, with rent of primary residence and owner’s equivalent rent both rising 0.8% m/m. Other categories including medical (1.0% m/m), transportation (1.9% m/m) and recreation (0.2% m/m) were also higher on the month. Price growth in education and communication services was unchanged (0.2% m/m) in August.

In a piece of good news, core goods prices (0.0% m/m) decelerated in September and resumed their downward year-over-year trajectory. Slowing price growth was seen across all categories as household furnishings (+0.6% m/m), apparel (-0.3% m/m), recreational (0.0% m/m), and transportation (-0.2% m/m) goods all decelerated. Price declines in transportation were led by a 1.1% m/m decline in used vehicle prices as new vehicle prices rose 0.7% m/m.

Key Implications

Ouch! Another month and another disappointing CPI report. Both the headline and core figures surprised to the upside and show that August’s report was not a one-off. Looking forward, shelter costs will continue to underpin strong services inflation. So, despite multi-decade high mortgage rates and cracks emerging in the housing market, inertia in rents and homeownership costs will take time to moderate and be reflected in the CPI data. The good news is that the downward trajectory in core goods prices has resumed as price gains slowed to 6.6% in September from 7.1% in August.

Persistently strong core price inflation in September is going to keep the pressure on the Fed to keep the rate hikes coming. We continue to expect that the official policy rate will rise to 4.5% by early next year.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.