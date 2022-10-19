Wed, Oct 19, 2022 @ 18:38 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanadian Dollar Yawns After Inflation Report

Canadian Dollar Yawns After Inflation Report

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

USD/CAD pushed higher earlier in the day but has pared most of those gains. In the North American session, the Canadian dollar is trading at 1.3757, up o.17%.

Canada’s CPI ticks lower

Headline inflation ticked lower to 6.9% in September, down from 7.0% in August. Still, the reading was higher than the consensus of 6.8%. Core inflation remains even more stubborn, rising to 6.0%, up from 5.8% and above the forecast of 5.6%.

The inflation report takes on added significance as the Bank of Canada meets next week, and as is the case with most major central banks, the question is not if rates will rise, but by how much. The Bank will be unhappy with core inflation rising, although I doubt this was much of a surprise for Bank policy makers, as most BoC core inflation indicators are around 6%. The takeaway from the inflation data is that there will be more support for a 75 basis point hike, as opposed to a 50bp move, with inflation remaining stubbornly high.

With the Federal Reserve possibly looking at a 75bp rate hike in November, a matching hike from the BoC will prevent the US/Canada rate differential from widening, which is good news for the Canadian dollar. The BoC’s aggressive rate tightening has pushed the economy closer to a recession, but inflation remains public enemy number one for the Bank, which means more oversize rate hikes are on the way.

In the US, the Fed’s rate tightening has led to the economy showing signs of cooling down, such as the housing market. The NAHB housing market index fell for a 10th straight month, dropping to 38 in October, down from 43 in September.

USD/CAD Technical

  • 1.3927 and 1.4024 are the next resistance lines
  • There is support at 1.3744 and 1.3647

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.