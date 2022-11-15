Pound Soars Despite Weak Job Data

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound has reversed directions on Tuesday and posted sharp gains. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1902, up 1.22%. The pound has punched above 1.19 for the first time since August 19th.

UK wage growth a headache for BOE

The UK employment report was soft, with unemployment ticking higher to 3.5%, up from 3.4%. Unemployment rose by 3.3 thousand, down from 3.9 thousand but well off the consensus of -12.6 thousand. The BoE will be most concerned about the increase in wage growth, which will create even more inflation, at a time when inflation is above 10%. Wages excluding bonuses rose to 5.7%, up from 5.5% and ahead of the consensus of 5.6%. There isn’t much slack to speak of in the labour market and the BoE will be under pressure to continue hiking aggressively, even though this will hurt the struggling UK economy.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Fed may be breathing a bit easier today, as the exuberance which sent the stock markets flying last week appears to have subsided. Investors jumped all over the soft inflation report, as risk sentiment soared and the US dollar retreated. Fed members have responded by sticking to a hawkish script, as any dovish signals could complicate its battle to bring down inflation. Fed Vice Chair Brainard said on Monday that she favored slowing the pace of rate hikes, but that further hikes were required in order to bring down inflation.

Brainard’s stance was echoed by Fed member Waller who said that while the Fed may ease up on the size of future rate hikes, it should not be seen as a “softening” in its fight against inflation. Waller added that the 7.7% inflation reading in October was “enormous”, a possible rebuke of the exuberance shown by investors to the drop in inflation.

GBP/USD Technical