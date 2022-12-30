Swiss Franc Touches 9-Month High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Swiss franc is steady on Friday. In the European session, USD/CHF is almost trading at 0.9240, up 0.08%. On Thursday, USD/CHF dropped by 0.6% and hit a low of 0.9210, its lowest level since March 28th.

KOF rebounds in December

A quiet post-Christmas week wrapped up with the KOF Economic Barometer release today. After losing ground in the past two readings, the index rebounded in December and climbed to 92.2, up from 89.2 in November. This easily beat the estimate of 86.9 points. The main driver for the improvement was stronger manufacturing activity. Earlier this week, ZEW Economic Expectations also headed higher, rising from -57.5 to -42.8 points. The upturn is encouraging, but the indicator is still mired deeply in negative territory, as financial experts remain pessimistic about the Swiss economy’s outlook.

As we turn the page to 2023, let’s take a quick look at the highlights of the Swiss franc’s performance over this past year. There have been plenty of ups and downs, but interestingly, USD/CHF is only about 100 points higher from where it was on January 1st. A US dollar rally in September and October saw USD/CHF break parity and hit 1.0148, its highest level since May. Since, then, the momentum has reversed, with the Swiss franc gaining an impressive 800 points since November 1st.

The US dollar has enjoyed a strong year, with the dollar index rising 8%, its best performance since 2015. The greenback has been boosted by a drop in risk appetite, but this didn’t hurt the Swiss franc, as both the dollar and the franc are Swiss haven currencies. In a major policy change, the Swiss central bank raised rates three times this year, which helped the Swiss franc keep pace with the US dollar even as the Fed aggressively raised rates.

