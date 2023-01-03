EUR/USD Slides to Three-Week Low

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar is showing strong gains against the majors on Tuesday, with the exception of the Japanese yen. EUR/USD has tumbled by 1.27% and is trading at 1.0528 in Europe.

Investors eye German CPI

EUR/USD is sharply lower today, despite a very light economic calendar. The only release of note is German CPI, which will be released later today. Despite the lack of fundamentals, the US dollar is taking advantage of risk aversion in the markets. There are headwinds everywhere you look. The war in Ukraine, the threat of recession in the US and the eurozone and China’s slowdown all make for a gloomy outlook as we start the new year.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany’s inflation has been falling, and the downtrend is expected to continue. The consensus for December CPI is 9.0%, compared to 10.0% in November. If the consensus proves accurate, it could put further pressure on the euro, as the ECB may have to reconsider its hawkish stance on rate policy.

The International Monetary Fund didn’t bring any festive cheer with its pessimistic message on Monday. The IMF warned that 2023 would be tougher than 2022, as the US, EU and China would all see a decline in growth. Adding to the gloom, the IMF said that it expected one-third of the global economy to be in recession this year. In October, the IMF cut its growth outlook from 2.9% to 2.7%, due to the war in Ukraine as well as central banks around the world raising interest rates.

After the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the markets are easing back in, as the data calendar gets busier as of Wednesday. We’ll get a look at the Fed minutes from the December meeting, which was a hawkish affair that surprised investors and gave the US dollar a boost. On Friday, the US releases the employment report, which always plays an important factor in the Federal Reserve’s rate policy.

EUR/USD Technical