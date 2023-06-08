Thu, Jun 08, 2023 @ 16:15 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisECB Preview - Looking Beyond Next Week

ECB Preview – Looking Beyond Next Week

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

The ECB meeting next week will be a peculiar one, with a risk of no market reaction. On the one hand, the decision has already been well telegraphed (25bp hike and APP reinvestments to end from 1 July) and on the other hand guidance (with new staff projections) is likely a ‘one-sided’ risk for markets. Hawkish tunes from Lagarde on the back staff projections is at risk of being largely disregarded by markets.

ECB’s stance and market pricing are more harmonious for policy hikes than what we have seen during the past year and after the June meeting we find it challenging for markets to price in more than 40bp of additional until we get close to the July meeting.

We continue to expect ECB to hike to 4% by September, but risks may be slightly skewed to 3.75% in July as the burden of proof have been reversed. We expect ECB to guide for further tightening although providing a non-committal statement as they stay data dependent.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.