GBP/USD Rebounds on Strong UK Job Numbers, US Inflation Drops

UK job numbers shine

US inflation falls to 4%

Fed widely expected to pause rates

The British pound has pushed higher today, courtesy of a strong employment report. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2592, up 0.64%.

UK job market flexes muscles

The UK labour market remains robust, and today’s employment numbers were higher than expected. The economy created 250,000 jobs, up from 182,000 crushing the consensus of 162,000. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.8%, down from 4.0% and below the consensus of 4.0%. As well, average earnings including bonuses jumped to 6.5%, above 6.1%, which was also the consensus.

The hot numbers will be a major disappointment for the Bank of England, which was expecting the labour market to show signs of cooling off after 12 straight rate hikes. The jump in wages may pose the biggest concern for the BoE, as high wage growth is a key driver of inflation, which remains very high at 8.7%. Governor Bailey testifies today before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, and the committee members are likely to grill Bailey on the latest job data.

US inflation has been heading lower and the trend continued today. Headline CPI for May fell from 4.9% to 4.0%, just beating the consensus of 4.1%. The core rate dipped from 5.5% to 5.3%, as expected. The Fed’s tightening policy has succeeded in pushing inflation lower, but the question is whether the Fed feels that inflation is dropping fast enough.

Today’s inflation data has the markets buying all into a pause at Wednesday’s Fed meeting. The probability of a pause has soared to 99% according to CME’s FedWatch, compared to 75% prior to the inflation release. There are Fed members who favour more rate hikes and the expected non-move on Wednesday could be a “hawkish skip” in which the Fed signals that it is taking a breather but more rate hikes are coming.

