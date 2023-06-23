Fri, Jun 23, 2023 @ 13:23 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAccumulation in Bitcoin, Ethereum

Accumulation in Bitcoin, Ethereum

FxPro
By FxPro

Market picture

Crypto market capitalisation has adjusted 0.65% in the past 24 hours to 1.17 trillion, remaining near the highs since early May. The correction is primarily due to a 0.55% dollar strengthening over the same period. The current dynamic is still a halt after a 16% rally but not a correction.

Bitcoin is frozen at $30K, a significant technical level. These levels were pivotal for the first cryptocurrency in April, and last May it took more than a month for the bears to sell the rate lower. Also, a furious part of the crypto rally started from this level in early 2021. It’s worth being prepared for quite a long consolidation, but this week’s bullish breakout suggests that long-term investors have already moved to accumulate Bitcoin on drawdowns.

Ethereum’s dynamics are settling into a general uptrend channel with buying on downturns, roughly repeating the dynamics we’ve seen for 2019 and 2020. It could take months before a FOMO rally.

News background

Gemini cryptocurrency exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss announced a new phase of bitcoin hoarding. He says, “Anyone watching the flow of ETF bids understands that now is a good time to buy BTC before the ETFs hit the market.

Eight founder Michael van de Poppe sees $28.5K as an excellent level to buy before Bitcoin moves towards $40K. He noted that the BTC dominance index is approaching meaningful resistance, which should lead to Bitcoin consolidation and a shift in market attention to altcoins.

Valkyrie Investments has applied to the SEC to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on the Bitcoin spot price. BlackRock, WisdomTree, Invesco and Bitwise had also previously applied to establish a spot bitcoin ETF.

Singapore has approved a digital token licence for Ripple, allowing the company to expand its platform for cross-border payments in XRP.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.