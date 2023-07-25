Tue, Jul 25, 2023 @ 09:05 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBTC/USD Analysis: Breakdown of July Support

BTC/USD Analysis: Breakdown of July Support

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, the price of BTC/USD fell below the level of 29,700, a support that has been in place for about a month.

What are the reasons for the decline? CNBC writes about:

  • strengthening of the USD on the eve of the Fed’s meeting on the interest rate, which puts pressure on the price of bitcoin, denominated in US dollars;
  • an article in the WSJ raising concerns for the crypto industry in light of the pending SEC lawsuit against Binance.

Note that in our previous post, we pointed out a sign of weakness, which manifested itself in the inability of the bulls to take advantage of the positive from Ripple Labs’ victory in court with the SEC, and also built a downward channel (shown in red). Yesterday, on the chart, the price of BTC/USD reached its lower limit, where it found support.

Will the price of bitcoin continue to develop dynamics within this channel? A lot depends on the Fed. The decision on the key interest rate will be announced tomorrow at 21:00 GMT+3. And at 21:30 Powell will hold a press conference.

We also draw attention to the fact that:

  • news on the interest rate from the ECB will be released on Thursday at 15:15 GMT+3;
    on Friday at 06:00 GMT+3, a similar event from the Bank of Japan.
  • Be prepared for bursts of volatility, including in the BTC/USD market.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage, 30% margin call, 0.01 lot minimum transaction size with no maximum — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*At FXOpen UK and FXOpen AU, Cryptocurrency CFDs are only available for trading by those clients categorised as Professional clients under FCA Rules and Professional clients under ASIC Rules respectively. They are not available for trading by Retail clients.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.