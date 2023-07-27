Thu, Jul 27, 2023 @ 18:32 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBank of England Preview - Topside Risk to EUR/GBP With a Return...

Bank of England Preview – Topside Risk to EUR/GBP With a Return to 25bp Steps

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank
  • We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike the Bank Rate by 25bp on 3 August.
  • We expect a peak in the Bank Rate of 5.50% with risks tilted to the upside. We see current market pricing of a peak in policy rates of 5.90% as too aggressive.
  • EUR/GBP is set to move modestly higher on announcement. We do not expect the press conference to offer much further guidance than the written material.

BoE call. We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike the Bank Rate (key policy rate) by 25bp on 3 August, bringing it to 5.25%. Markets are currently pricing around 33bp for the meeting next week. While the latest UK economic data releases, in our view, support a return to a smaller increment hike pace of 25bp on Thursday, we acknowledge that the probability of a larger 50bp hike remains considerable given the evidence of (still) strong underlying inflationary pressures in the service sector and wage growth developments.

Since the last monetary policy decision in June, there have been limited new UK economic data releases. Likewise we have received little guidance from the MPC with speakers rigorously repeating official guidance from the latest meeting. The latest labour market report delivered a mixed bag of news. Single month unemployment increased to 4.3%, inactivity decreased and unfilled vacancies continued to decline indicating some rising slack in the labour market. However, wage growth remains elevated with wage growth excl. bonuses showing no clear signs of slowing. Large public sector wage agreements announced by the government at the beginning of July of pay rises between 5-7% also pose as further upward pressure on wage growth and hence possible second round effects.

On the other hand, CPI for June came in lower than expected for the first time since January with a broad easing in both the core and headline measure. While the BoE in the minutes of the June meeting projected service inflation to remain “broadly unchanged in the near-term“, service inflation declined to 7.2% y/y (down from 7.4% in June). Likewise, PMIs for July surprised to the downside and pointed to growth weakening further in the months ahead. The composite index remained in slightly expansionary territory at 50.7, whereas manufacturing continued to weaken further at 45.0. Momentum in the service sector continues to fade in line with the past two months releases with July at 51.5.

We maintain our call for a 25bp hike in September and see the Bank Rate peaking at 5.50%. This is less than market pricing, which remains above our call despite having decreased the past month to a peak rate of 5.90% in February 2024. Based on MPC member Ramsdens recent comments, an increase in the size of the gilt reduction program is likely from the current GBP 80bn the past 12 months. We expect no rate cuts until 2024.

FX. In our base case of a 25bp hike, we expect EUR/GBP to move slightly higher and volatility to be high. We anticipate Governor Bailey to reiterate the BoE’s data dependent approach at the press conference, essentially kicking the can down the road. Overall, we expect the BoE to highlight the continued tight labour market and keep the door open for further tightening. On balance, we continue to see relative rates as a positive for EUR/GBP, which is one of several reasons behind our fundamental predisposition of buying EUR/GBP dips.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.