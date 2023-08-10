Thu, Aug 10, 2023 @ 16:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisMarkets Cheer Softening US Inflation

Markets Cheer Softening US Inflation

ForexTime
By ForexTime

Risk assets are pointing to a positive US open after the just-released July CPI report. The subdued core print is especially encouraging, as it raises hopes that further Fed rate hikes are now off the table. US stock futures and gold are up, while the US dollar is threatening to erase all of this week’s gains.

Beyond this initial reaction, markets are cognizant that another set of jobs and inflation data are due prior to the Fed’s next rate decision in September. There is also the small matter of the Jackson Hole symposium at the end of this month where markets get to hear from Fed Chair Powell.

If the tier-one data for August continue to demonstrate that Fed policy tightening is having the desired effect of further subduing inflation, that should be cause for further rejoicing in the markets, as hopes for a “soft landing” will be fortified.

However, should the inflationary pulse threaten to make a comeback in the world’s largest economy, that may force the Fed into yet another hike later this year, a decision that would further curtail risk-taking in global financial markets.

ForexTime
ForexTimehttp://www.forextime.com/
The FXTM brand provides international brokerage services and gives access to the global currency markets, offering trading in forex, precious metals, Share CFDs, ETF CFDs and CFDs on Commodity Futures. Trading is available via the MT4 and MT5 platforms with spreads starting from just 1.3 on Standard trading accounts and from 0.1 on ECN trading accounts. Bespoke trading support and services are provided based on each client's needs and ambitions - from novices, to experienced traders and institutional investors. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 185/12, licensed by South Africa's FSB with FSP number 46614, and registered with the UK FCA under reference number 600475. FT Global Limited is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) with license numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.