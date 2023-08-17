Japanese Yen Rebounds, Key Inflation Data Next

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japanese yen rebounds, but intervention worries remain

Japan releases July inflation on Friday

The Japanese yen has bounced back on Thursday after failing to post a winning day since August 4th. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 145.92, down 0.30%.

USD/JPY has been the worst performer among the major currencies over the past month, declining about 7%. The yen dropped below the 146 line on Wednesday which marked a new nine-month low. The Japanese currency lost ground in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve minutes, in which members expressed concern about high inflation.

The sharp depreciation of the Japanese currency is raising concerns that Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) could respond by intervening in the currency markets in order to prop up the yen. The yen is now trading at levels at which the MOF shocked the markets last September and instructed the Bank of Japan to sell billions of dollars in support of the yen.

The MOF and the BoJ have stated in the past that they are more concerned with sharp swings in the exchange rate and not so much with a particular value for the yen. The yen has plunged about 800 points since late July which means that another intervention cannot be ruled out. The US/Japan rate differential has been widening, with the yen depreciating as a result. The economic troubles in China have led to a sharp drop in the Chinese yuan, which is another factor weighing on the ailing yen.

Japan releases the July CPI inflation report on Friday. Headline CPI is expected to fall from 3.3% to 2.5%, while the core rate is projected to dip from 3.3% to 3.1%. The ‘core-core’ rate, which excludes food and energy items, is projected to rise to 4.3%, up from 4.2%. Any surprises from the inflation report could mean volatility for the Japanese yen.

USD/JPY Technical