Gold Price Updates Minimum of the Year Against the Background of Rising Yields of US Govt Bonds

Treasury yields are rising, especially for long-term periods. For example, the yield on 10-year bonds today is 4.28%, and a month ago it was 3.88%, a year ago, 3.02%. Barron’s writes that yields may continue to rise amid sustained inflation.

Rising US government bond yields are attracting investors who are diversifying their portfolios by moving capital away from the gold and equity markets, which is having a bearish effect on them.

So, according to information from MarketWatch, August could be the worst month in 2023 for the S&P 500 index precisely because of rising bond yields.

And according to Bloomberg, at the end of last week, the assets of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in gold approached the level of 2.8 thousand tons, having updated the minimum since March 30, 2020.

Today, as the chart shows, the price of gold has updated the minimum of the year.

Bearish arguments:

→ The price dynamics is developing within the bearish channel, which has been in effect since May.

→ The price has consolidated below the psychological level of 1900 dollars per ounce, from which we can now expect resistance to the price increase.

Bullish arguments:

→ The market is oversold, as evidenced by the daily RSI indicator. Therefore, the probability of a bullish correction increases.

This week, the BRICS summit and the Jackson Hole conference will take place, the news from which can have a significant impact on the price of gold.

