Mon, Aug 21, 2023 @ 17:29 GMT
Gold Price Updates Minimum of the Year Against the Background of Rising Yields of US Govt Bonds

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Treasury yields are rising, especially for long-term periods. For example, the yield on 10-year bonds today is 4.28%, and a month ago it was 3.88%, a year ago, 3.02%. Barron’s writes that yields may continue to rise amid sustained inflation.

Rising US government bond yields are attracting investors who are diversifying their portfolios by moving capital away from the gold and equity markets, which is having a bearish effect on them.

So, according to information from MarketWatch, August could be the worst month in 2023 for the S&P 500 index precisely because of rising bond yields.

And according to Bloomberg, at the end of last week, the assets of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in gold approached the level of 2.8 thousand tons, having updated the minimum since March 30, 2020.

Today, as the chart shows, the price of gold has updated the minimum of the year.

Bearish arguments:

→ The price dynamics is developing within the bearish channel, which has been in effect since May.

→ The price has consolidated below the psychological level of 1900 dollars per ounce, from which we can now expect resistance to the price increase.

Bullish arguments:

→ The market is oversold, as evidenced by the daily RSI indicator. Therefore, the probability of a bullish correction increases.

This week, the BRICS summit and the Jackson Hole conference will take place, the news from which can have a significant impact on the price of gold.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

