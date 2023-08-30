Wed, Aug 30, 2023 @ 08:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAustralia: July Monthly Inflation Softer Than Market Expectations

Australia: July Monthly Inflation Softer Than Market Expectations

Westpac Banking Corporation
By Westpac Banking Corporation

The July Monthly Indicator rose just 4.9%yr (0.3%mth) softer than market expectations but was clost to our 4.8%yr (0.2%mth) forecast. As it is close to our forecast it is unlikely to see us meaningfully revise our Q3 CPI forecast of 1.0%qtr.

The Monthly CPI Indicator printed 0.3%mth/4.9%yr, very close to Westpac’s 0.2%mth/4.8%yr forecast but quite a bit softer than the market’s 5.2%yr forecast.

As expected, electricity presented a key upside risk printing 6.0%mth vs 2.4%mth forecast. Also on the upside was gas & other fuels (2.3%mth vs 0.8%mth forecast), auto fuel (–0.2%mth vs –1.0% forecast), clothing & footwear (2.5%mth vs -0.3% forecast) and dwelling purchases (0.7%mth vs 0.3%mth forecast). All up housing surprised to the upside at 1.3%mth vs 0.7%mth forecast.

Offsetting was falling prices for food (–0.2% vs flat forecast), recreation (–1.5%mth vs –1.0% forecast).

We will process the numbers in more detail and will make any revisions that are necessary, with note to the stronger than expect housing costs but weaker household contents & services. Overall, with a headline print so close to our forecast we doubt any revisions will be significant.

As such it is also consistent with out view that there is no near term pressure for the RBA to increase rates again.

Westpac Banking Corporation
Westpac Banking Corporationhttps://www.westpac.com.au/
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The forecasts given above are predictive in character. Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure that the assumptions on which the forecasts are based are reasonable, the forecasts may be affected by incorrect assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The results ultimately achieved may differ substantially from these forecasts.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.