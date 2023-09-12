Tue, Sep 12, 2023 @ 10:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisMarkets Rise As Spotlight Shines On US CPI

Markets Rise As Spotlight Shines On US CPI

ForexTime
By ForexTime

Asian markets were a mixed bag on Tuesday despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight as a surge in Tesla powered a rally in tech stocks.

Despite the shaky sentiment across Asia amid lingering concerns about China’s economy, European futures are pointing to a positive open as focus falls on the pending Germany ZEW survey expectations. Shares across the region could see heightened volatility this week due to the ECB meeting on Thursday. Looking at currencies, the British Pound briefly jumped after UK wage data beat market expectations. In the commodity space, oil is hovering near its highest level this year ahead of key monthly reports from the IEA and OPEC.

Dollar steady ahead of US Inflation data

The August US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will act as a critical piece of information that determines whether the Fed will keep rates higher for longer.

Headline inflation is expected to jump thanks to energy costs with markets projecting monthly prices to accelerate 0.6% in August, but the core is seen stable at 0.2%. Ultimately, further signs of cooling inflationary pressures may feed the argument around the Fed already concluding its hiking cycle. As of writing, traders are currently pricing in a 7% probability of a 25-basis point hike next week, with this jumping to 46% by November, according to Fed funds futures.

Should the inflation numbers print below market forecasts, this could reinforce the argument around the Fed being done with its hiking cycle in 2023, weakening the US Dollar. However, a sticky inflation print could inject dollar bulls with more strength as expectations rise around the Fed having headroom to hike one more time this year.

ForexTime
ForexTimehttp://www.forextime.com/
The FXTM brand provides international brokerage services and gives access to the global currency markets, offering trading in forex, precious metals, Share CFDs, ETF CFDs and CFDs on Commodity Futures. Trading is available via the MT4 and MT5 platforms with spreads starting from just 1.3 on Standard trading accounts and from 0.1 on ECN trading accounts. Bespoke trading support and services are provided based on each client's needs and ambitions - from novices, to experienced traders and institutional investors. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 185/12, licensed by South Africa's FSB with FSP number 46614, and registered with the UK FCA under reference number 600475. FT Global Limited is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) with license numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.