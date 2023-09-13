US: Despite Upside Surprise, Core Inflation Continues to Trend Favorably

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% month-on-month (m/m) in August, in line with the consensus forecast. On a 12-month basis, CPI inched 0.4 percentage points (pp) higher to 3.7% .

Energy prices (+5.6% m/m) were a big factor driving last month’s acceleration, with prices rising at its fastest pace since June 2022. Meanwhile, food prices (0.2% m/m) matched last month’s gain, as some deceleration in food at home (+0.2% from 0.3%) were offset my stronger gains in prices for food away from home (+0.3% from 0.2%).

Excluding the direct effects of food & energy, core inflation rose a 0.3% m/m – accelerating from June and July’s monthly gains of 0.2% m/m and coming in a tenth of point above the consensus forecast. The 12-month change on core continued to edge lower, falling 0.3pp to 4.4%, while the three-month annualized change slipped to 2.4%.

Price growth across services rose 0.4% m/m, matching last month’s gain, and remain at an elevated 5.9% year-over-year.

Shelter costs remained a key source of inflationary pressure, with rent of primary residence (+0.5% m/m from 0.4% m/m) accelerating last month, while owners’ equivalent rent (+0.4% m/m) matched July’s gain.

Price growth across non-housing services accelerated to 0.4% m/m in August – the strongest monthly gain in five months. Its twelve-month change remains at an elevated 4%.

Core goods prices declined by a very modest 0.1% m/m, with most of the pullback attributed to another sizeable decline in used vehicle prices (-1.2% m/m).