Tue, Sep 19, 2023 @ 06:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGeopolitical Radar - EU-China Trade Tensions Brewing, Ukraine Makes Advance

Geopolitical Radar – EU-China Trade Tensions Brewing, Ukraine Makes Advance

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank
  • EU-China trade tensions are brewing with an EU probe into Chinese EV subsidies. US weapons sale to Taiwan under sovereign-nation program feeds new tensions. China has increased the intensity of military exercises around Taiwan lately.
  • Ukraine has made significant advance in the battlefield, successfully breaking through the first Russian line of defence in the south. If they are able to push further, they could eventually be able to attack key Russian logistics routes.

Recent developments related to China

Are EU and China heading for a trade war? At least we are seeing increased tensions in the trade area, which need to be followed over the coming year(s). EU’s trade deficit with China has increased sharply in recent years, partly due to exports within green tech, where China is leading. The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced that a probe into Chinese EV subsidies will be launched. China responded with a sharp rebuke saying China’s competitive advantage in the EV space had nothing to do with subsidies. Imports of Chinese EVs have increased significantly and was likely to become a flash point of tension sooner or later, not least as it challenges the German auto sector significantly.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.