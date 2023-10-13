Fri, Oct 13, 2023 @ 02:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUSD/JPY: Surging Treasury Yields Bring Back Pressure onto Japanese Officials

USD/JPY: Surging Treasury Yields Bring Back Pressure onto Japanese Officials

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • Dollar holds onto gains as projected rate hike bets hold firm
  • Treasury 30-year auction sees soft demand as concerns grow over rising deficits
  • Yen’s October rally nearly completely erased as US growth exceptionalism remains in place

The BOJ must be frustrated that the yen’s rally at the start of the month has quickly evaporated. Pressure is growing for the Japanese officials to act otherwise, the yen could see another significant devaluation. Last night, Bank of Japan board member Noguchi noted that yield curve control is difficult to maintain without acting early when changes are needed. The pressure is building for the BOJ to do something and if the yen weakens beyond the 150 level, an abrupt action might need to occur.

The US dollar initially rallied after a hot CPI report and steady jobless claims data. The dollar’s rally extended after tepid demand for 30-year Treasuries. Too much supply could become an issue, which is why the 30-year Treasury yield rose 18.7bps to 4.880%.

It seems like currency traders are going to have to buckle up and see what happens when USD/JPY crosses the 150 level again. If we get more bad auctions that could really drive this bond market into a frenzy.

USD/JPY daily chart

The bullish trend clearly remains intact will likely be tested as Japanese officials will resume with verbal intervention. Market forces won’t be letting up anytime soon, so an intervention at these levels might see some traders looking to fade any action.

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.