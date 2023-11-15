British Pound Rose Confidently as U.S. Inflation Slowed

Wed, Nov 15, 2023 @ 11:32 GMT
Yesterday, GBPUSD rose by 1.79% after lower-than-expected U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.

On Tuesday, the GBPUSD pair strengthened following the mixed employment data from the U.K. and the U.S. CPI reports. Lower-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers caused significant shifts in the global markets, marking some of the most intense movements this year. Contrary to the anticipated 0.1% growth, the U.S. CPI remained unchanged in October. The core inflation rate increased by only 0.2% instead of the expected 0.3% rise. This data sharply contrasted with the forecast, leading to the reassessment of the U.S. rate hike trajectory.

During the early European trading session, GBPUSD declined following the release of lower-than-anticipated U.K. CPI numbers. Today’s key event is the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) report due at 1:30 p.m. UTC. If the PPI figures exceed the forecast, GBPUSD could fall below 1.24500. Meanwhile, lower-than-expected PPI figures could support the short-term upward trend in GBPUSD.

