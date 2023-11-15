Gold Rises as U.S. Dollar Weakens After Inflation Report

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold (XAU) gained 0.87% on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar started to weaken after the U.S. inflation data demonstrated a slowdown, reinforcing beliefs that the U.S. interest rate might have already peaked.

Possible effects for traders

U.S. inflation indicated that U.S. consumer prices didn’t change in October, and the year-over-year increase in core inflation numbers was the least significant in two years. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell towards their two-month low due to lower-than-expected inflation figures. Thus, the opportunity cost of holding gold decreased. Following Tuesday’s data, U.S. interest rate futures indicated a notable shift in market expectations regarding the U.S. interest rate trajectory. The chances of a rate cut by May 2024 jumped from 34% to 65%, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Thus, anticipations of decreasing U.S. interest rates increase the gold’s appeal.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

XAUUSD continued to rise during the Asian and early European trading sessions. Today, traders should focus on the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) report due at 1:30 p.m. UTC. Higher-than-expected PPI figures may bring the XAUUSD price below 1,955. However, the short-term bullish trend in the pair may continue if the figures are lower than expected.