Wed, Nov 29, 2023 @ 09:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCrypto Market Back to Test Multi-month High

Crypto Market Back to Test Multi-month High

FxPro
By FxPro

Market picture

The crypto market added 2.4% in 24 hours to $1.43 trillion and went back to test highs since May 2022. Bitcoin added 3% during this time, Ethereum 2.75%, and Solana was the top performer among the major coins, adding 8.4%. Toncoin was on a back foot with its 0.4% gain.

Bitcoin has been floundering inside the upward range for more than five weeks now. On Monday, the price reversed to the upside from the lower boundary at $36.7K. On Tuesday evening, Bitcoin’s price briefly exceeded $38.4K but pulled back down after failing to find solid ground to accelerate gains.

The positive sentiment extends well beyond the first cryptocurrency, as altcoins reversed to growth in a broad front on Tuesday. This could be investors’ reaction to a weakening dollar on expectations of an imminent Fed interest rate cut.

News background

The next bullish trend will come in 2025 when Bitcoin surpasses $100K. And that’s “a pretty conservative estimate,” said 10T Holdings CEO Dan Tapiero.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the SEC is searching hard for evidence that Binance executives may have or may still have a loophole to control assets stored on the Binance.US platform. Zhao has resigned from the Binance.US board of directors, the platform said.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson criticised the US SEC for the agency not treating Bitcoin as a security, thereby giving BTC “complete discretion” unlike other cryptocurrencies.

The collapse of cryptocurrency companies does not pose threats to the real economy, according to the Financial Stability Board at the G20.

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. spoke out against central bank digital currencies, calling CBDC a threat to citizens’ financial freedom. He said bitcoin is “an elegant solution against CB digital currencies.”

Private cryptocurrencies have already failed fundamental tests for financial services and should eventually disappear, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.