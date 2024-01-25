EURUSD Displays Volatility in Advent of First ECB Meeting of 2024

Thu, Jan 25, 2024 @ 07:27 GMT
Tomorrow marks a poignant day for those observing the European economy as the European Central Bank is scheduled to hold its first monetary policy meeting of this year.

The European Union’s central bank has continued to maintain a conservative approach in recent months, rather similar to that of the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve; however, perhaps it could be suggested that the European Central Bank has been a bit less aggressive with its interest rate rises than those of the United Kingdom and the United States over the past two years.

Tomorrow’s meeting is being widely anticipated by financial markets participants as the first European Central Bank meeting in which a pause or potential reduction in interest rates could be announced, along with possible timescales relating to any such reduction if such a move is on the table.

Just one day before the meeting takes place, it is clear that some analysts within investment banks and fund managers are considering that the deposit rate will remain at 4.0% within European Union member states, and the general consensus among market participants to hint toward reductions of approximately 50 basis points in June and more than 125 base points during the course of the latter part of 2024.

In this regard, all ears will be focused on tomorrow’s meeting.

In terms of currency price movements in the advent of this important economic policy-related event concerning the second most important major currency in the world, there has been a degree of volatility during the early hours of trading today.

It is not necessarily clear as to what has caused this. However, the US dollar’s strong position in the light of the stellar performances of the stocks of some major publicly-listed companies included in prestigious indices is one factor alluding to the favourable position of the US economy overall despite the inflation, high interest rates and bank demises that have made high profile news over the past two years.

Therefore, a good US position rather than a weak European position may be a factor. However, there are some industrial concerns relating to potential supply chain issues due to the geopolitical situation in the Red Sea, which has caused many firms to cancel cargo ship operations transporting items through that major shipping route.
Today, the EURUSD pair began the morning in the European session by trading around the mid-1.08 range, according to the FXOpen price chart, which is quite a difference from the 1.11 mark that the pair traded on December 28. Moving into 2024, the EURUSD has been experiencing an overall downward direction. Therefore, tomorrow’s monetary policy meeting may provide further insight and clarity on the euro’s medium-term position.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

