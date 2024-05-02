USD/JPY Slides – Did Tokyo Intervene?

It has been a remarkable week for the yen, which has exhibited sharp swings throughout the week.

The Japanese yen fell as much as 1% earlier and on Thursday but has pared most of those losses. USD/JPY has risen 0.38% to 155.19 at the time of writing.

In the Asian session, the yen fell as low as 157.55 but then recovered to precisely 153. The reason for the swing is unclear but there are strong suspicions that Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) ordered another round of intervention. Japan’s top currency official, Masota Kanda, refused to comment on whether Japan had intervened. Kanda was also mum about whether there was intervention on Monday, when the yen spiked and fell below the 160 level before recovering.

Money market movements indicate that the MoF did intervene on Monday, selling as much as $35 billion to prop up the yen. The yen’s swings Monday and today could signal that the MoF has targeted 160 as its “line in the sand” for intervention.

Fed holds rates, US dollar slips

There was no surprise from the Federal Reserve which maintained the benchmark rate in the target range of 5.25% to 5.50% on Wednesday. This marked a six straight pause, as Fed Chair Powell was clear that high inflation has delayed rate cuts. The rate statement said that inflation had fallen in the past year but there was a lack of progress towards the 2% inflation target in recent months. At a press conference, Powell said that the Fed was not yet confident that inflation was falling closer to the target.

Consumer inflation has been moving higher and the US economy remains surprisingly strong, which has complicated the Fed’s plan to provide relief to households by lowering rates. Still, the Powell said the next rate move was unlikely to be a hike, which sent the US dollar broadly lower against the majors on Wednesday. The yen soared as much as 3.2% against on the dollar after the rate announcement and closed on Wednesday with gains of 2%.

