Wary Crypto Market

Market Picture

The crypto market rose 2.3% in 24 hours to reach a cap of $2.07 trillion, growing steadily throughout Monday. However, cautious Asian market dynamics on Tuesday morning have interrupted the recovery near levels seen late last week. This recovery has yet to improve sentiment, with the index remaining at 26 for the third consecutive day.

Bitcoin is trading just below $59K at the start of active trading in Europe, having reached $59.7K at the peak of the Asian session. Despite intraday fluctuations, the BTC exchange rate has closed in the $59.0-59.3K range for the past six days, reflecting the balance of power. The local initiative remains with the bears, as the price is below the 50- and 200-day moving averages, and close to the lower boundary of the descending channel.

Tron remains in a corrective phase, having fallen to $0.1525. In August, the price soared from $0.1160 to $0.1680, flying from the lower to the upper boundary of the ascending corridor since the beginning of 2023. The current correction is helping to ease overheating and attract new buyers, but a dip below $0.1430-0.1480 would set a more cautious tone.

News Background

According to CoinShares, crypto fund investments fell by $305 million last week after three weeks of inflows. Bitcoin investments fell by $319 million, Ethereum by $6 million and Solana by $8 million.

QCP Capital notes Ethereum’s significant decline in August compared to BTC, as well as the underperformance of spot ETFs in the US, and warns that the market’s decline could continue in September.

According to Santiment, the number of bitcoin wallets with a minimum of 100 BTC rose to 16,120, a 17-month high. Experts believe that increased wallet activity is a positive signal for the market. Bitgrow Lab notes that historically, significant whale purchases have often preceded new all-time highs in bitcoin.

According to BiTBO, bitcoin miners’ revenue fell to its lowest level in 11 months in August. The dynamics were affected by an increase in complexity and a decrease in the number of transactions.

The Cardano network successfully passed the Chang hardfork, marking the beginning of the Conway registry era and the ecosystem’s transition to decentralised governance. ADA token holders will be able to participate in a vote to determine the future of the network.