US: Higher Shelter Costs Drive Unexpected Gain in Core Inflation in August 

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% month-on-month (m/m) in August, bang-on the consensus forecast. On a twelve-month basis, CPI fell to 2.5% (from 2.9% in July).

Energy prices (-0.8% m/m) were a drag on headline inflation, with both energy commodities and energy services lower on month. Food prices remained largely subdued, rising 0.1% m/m and are up 2.1% year-over-year (y/y).

Excluding food and energy, core prices rose 0.3% m/m, following a gain of 0.2% m/m in July. This came in above the consensus forecast, which called for a more modest gain of 0.2% m/m. The twelve-month change on core held steady at 3.2%, while the three-month annualized ticked up to 2.1% (from 1.6% in July).

Price growth on core services rose 0.4% m/m, a slight acceleration from the 0.3% m/m gain recorded the month prior.

Shelter costs unexpectedly rose by 0.5% m/m, higher than the 0.4% m/m gain recorded in July. The uptick was largely driven by a further gain in Owners’ Equivalent Rent (OER), which rose 0.5% m/m, or a tick above the monthly gain averaged over the twelve-months prior – suggesting some mean reversion in the months ahead.

Non-housing services inflation (aka ‘supercore’) also accelerated last month, rising by 0.4% m/m. The gain was largely driven by a further increase in motor vehicle insurance (+0.6% m/m) and travel related costs including airfares (+3.9% m/m) and lodging away from home (+1.8% m/m). However, the three-and-six-month annualized rates of change remain relatively subdued at 1.4% and 2.9%, respectively.

Core goods prices declined by 0.2% on the month, largely due to a further decline in in used vehicle prices (-1.0% m/m), medical & education commodities (-0.4% m/m) and home furnishings (-0.3% m/m). Goods prices have been flat or have registered a decline in each of the last 15 months.