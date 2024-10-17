Thu, Oct 17, 2024 @ 17:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisECB Review: A Rate Cut – and Awaiting More Data

ECB Review: A Rate Cut – and Awaiting More Data

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank
  • Today, the ECB cut rates for the third time this year, bringing the deposit rate to 3.25% in line with expectations. The weakness in the incoming economic data since the last GC meeting was acknowledged by Lagarde, and that data has led to further confidence the inflation path is on track, leading to the rate cut. Today’s decision was unanimous.
  • Markets traded mostly sideways through the press conference as no guidance was given of how aggressive the cutting cycle will be or the potential end-point.

‘Well on track’

The ECB judged that since the last GC meeting in September ‘The incoming information on inflation shows that the disinflationary process is well on track.’ And that the ‘inflation outlook is also affected by recent downside surprises in indicators of economic activity’. This morning the final inflation release also confirmed the surprisingly low inflation momentum, driven by services, which supported the ECB’s assessment. During the press conference Lagarde said they were ‘all a little bit surprised by the acceleration’, with a reference to the inflation print of 1.7% y/y in September.

Downside risks gaining traction

Listening to Lagarde today, it was clear that the weakening of ‘all indicators’ since the last meeting has come as a surprise for the governing council. This raises the question of whether the ECB should intensify its efforts towards policy easing. However, the ECB is still seeking clarity on whether the current tight financial conditions have adequately addressed the underlying drivers of inflation. The labour market continues to demonstrate resilience, although employment has recently plateaued, and domestic inflation remains high at nearly 4% (3.9% in September), propelled by sustained wage pressures. The ECB still observes signs of profit margins absorbing rising costs, which is crucial for the continuation of the disinflationary process. However, it remains concerned that the current resumption of household purchasing power might fuel future inflation. The substantial data package (e.g. 2 x PMI, 2 inflation prints) prior to the December meeting could become instrumental for the staff projections and to what degree the risk of undershooting the inflation target has risen recently. At today’s meeting, Lagarde remained hesitant about making any clear judgements, but recall that just a month ago, ECB members seemed split on the need to cut rates at the October meeting. Today, the decision was taken unanimously.

Still restrictive, but for how long?

The ECB’s decision also included an interesting reference to financing conditions remaining restrictive; however, with the weak economic activity and disinflationary process on track, the question becomes for how long should we expect the ECB policy stance to stay restrictive? In our baseline scenario, we see the ECB only cutting to 2%, which is broadly considered the neutral policy rate by the end of next year. However, the bigger question remains whether there is a risk of the ECB feeling the need to cut slightly below that. Markets are pricing this at around 40% Reading the Markets EUR: Yield Outlook – From restrictive to neutral. Sell 15Y Finland

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Getting What You Really Want

Trading Plans – A Forex Trader’s Friend

A Trade or a Gamble?

Low Spread Scalping Strategies

Sometimes the Best Position is NO Position

Range Trading Explained

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.