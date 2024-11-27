Euro and Pound Correct Ahead of Key Economic Data Releases

Wed, Nov 27, 2024 @ 10:57 GMT
FXOpen
By FXOpen

The start of the final trading week of November has been eventful. Several currency pairs experienced a “gap” or price difference between Friday’s close and Monday’s opening. For instance, the GBP/USD pair opened 60 pips lower, EUR/USD saw a 70-pip gap, and USD/JPY opened with a 50-pip difference. At the week’s outset, the USD faced a downward pullback, which in some pairs has since transitioned to a sideways trend. Analysts attribute this sharp retreat to market reactions following Trump’s selection of a Treasury Secretary. Scott Bessent recently stated that tariffs should be introduced gradually, and his supporters believe he could help curb the growth of the U.S. budget deficit.

EUR/USD

As anticipated, the EUR/USD pair has renewed last year’s lows, briefly trading below 1.0400. A sharp rebound from the 1.0330 level allowed buyers to regain momentum, pushing the pair up to 1.0540. Currently, the upward correction has shifted into a sideways movement within the 1.0500–1.0400 range. The next breakout with consolidation is likely to dictate the pair’s direction:

A move above 1.0540 could prompt a test of the 1.0700–1.0800 zone.
A break below the recent low at 1.0330 might pave the way for a test of 1.0200–1.0000.

The upcoming trading sessions could be pivotal for EUR/USD, with the following key events on the calendar:

  • Today at 11:00 (GMT+3): European Central Bank non-monetary policy meeting
  • Today at 16:30 (GMT+3): U.S. GDP data for Q3
  • Today at 18:00 (GMT+3): U.S. core personal consumption expenditures price index
  • Tomorrow at 16:00 (GMT+3): Germany’s November consumer price index (CPI)

GBP/USD

Technical analysis of the GBP/USD pair suggests price consolidation within the 1.2620–1.2480 range.

If buyers manage to push the pair above 1.2620 during upcoming sessions, a robust upward correction towards 1.2720–1.2840 could develop.
Conversely, breaking the support at 1.2480 could renew bearish momentum, targeting 1.2350–1.2300.

Important UK economic data is expected on Friday, including mortgage lending figures and the Bank of England’s financial stability report.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

