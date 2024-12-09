Mon, Dec 09, 2024 @ 15:04 GMT
Bitcoin’s Reluctance Puts Pressure on Altcoins

Market Picture

The cryptocurrency market corrected 1.2% in 24 hours, but the 5% gain for the week still indicates a strong bull market despite more frequent mini-corrections. Bitcoin is failing to consolidate above $100K, which is likely suppressing buying in the overall cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin is trading just below $99K with minimal overnight movement. Its inability to grow has negatively impacted altcoins. We view Bitcoin’s lull as an important position correction that will help the market shake off short-term overbought conditions and move more reliably higher. The next upside momentum could take the price to the $120K area, working off the Fibonacci extension.

Ethereum loses 2%, also failing to consolidate above $4000 and falling just a few dollars short of updating the year’s highs. The coin doesn’t see meaningful support until the $3700-3800 area.

News Background

According to SoSoValue, net inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. totalled $2.73 billion last week, following outflows of $138.1 million the previous week. Cumulative inflows since bitcoin ETFs were approved in January rose to $33.43 billion.

Net inflows into the Ethereum ETF rose to a record $836.7 million last week after inflows of $446.5 million the previous week. Cumulative net inflows since the ETF’s launch in July rose 2.5 times to $1.41 billion for the week.

BlackRock and MARA Holdings bought 7,750 BTC and 1,423 BTC, respectively, as the former cryptocurrency’s price fell to $90,500.

Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called Trump’s plan to create a strategic reserve in bitcoins “insane.” In his view, the only reason for such a move is “to coddle generous campaign donors.”

The SEC has notified at least two of the five issuers of spot Solana ETFs that it will reject their Forms 19b-4. The commission plans to consider new cryptocurrency ETFs once the agency’s leadership changes.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

