Bank of Japan Hikes Rates, Signals More To Come

Summary

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) took another step along its monetary policy normalization path at this week’s meeting, raising its policy rate by 25 bps to 0.50%. In raising interest rates, the BoJ cited firming wage and price developments, while also observing that global markets have remained relatively calm for now.

The BoJ also forecast underlying inflation to remain at or above its 2% inflation target over the medium term, in our opinion a strong signal of further tightening to come. Comments from Governor Ueda also leaned hawkish, as he said the current policy rate is still far from its “neutral” level, and that he was not considering some specific rate level as a barrier.

Against this backdrop, we continue to forecast a 25 bps rate hike to 0.75% at the BoJ’s April announcement. We now also forecast a final 25 bps rate increase to 1.00% in July, while acknowledging that the timing of that final rate hike could get pushed back depending on how local and global economic conditions evolve. Overall, we think the outlook for Bank of Japan tightening and eventual Fed easing could lead to a reasonably resilient yen through 2025, with more sustained and substantial yen weakness perhaps more likely in 2026 as the U.S. economy recovers.

Bank Of Japan Takes A Further Step Along Its Monetary Policy Normalization Path

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) took another step along its monetary policy normalization path at this week’s meeting, raising its policy rate by 25 bps to 0.50%. In raising interest rates, the BoJ said growth and inflation have been developing generally in line with its forecasts, and also cited reasons for a firming in wage and price trends. The BoJ said:

There have been many views expressed by firms stating that they will continue to raise wages steadily in this year’s annual spring labor-management wage negotiations; and

With wages continuing to rise, there has been an increase in moves to reflect higher costs, such as increased personnel expenses and distribution costs, in selling prices.

The Bank of Japan also noted relative stability in global financial markets, saying “while attention has been drawn to various uncertainties, global financial and capital markets have been stable on the whole, as overseas economies have followed a moderate growth path.”

The Bank of Japan’s encouraging assessment of recent economic trends was also reinforced by upward revisions to its economic outlook. While the forecasts for GDP growth were little changed, there were some notable upward revisions to the central bank’s inflation forecasts. CPI ex-fresh food inflation is forecast at 2.7% for FY2024 (previously 2.5%), 2.4% for FY2025 (previously 1.9%) and 2.0% for FY2026 (previously 1.9%). In a similar vein, the outlook for CPI ex-fresh food and energy inflation was revised higher to 2.2% for FY 2024 (previously 2.0%), 2.1% for FY2025 (previously 1.9%) and 2.1% for FY2026 (unchanged). The forecast for Japan’s underlying inflation to remain at or above the central bank’s 2% inflation target over the medium term is, in our opinion, a strong signal of further tightening to come. The Bank of Japan indicated as much in its monetary policy announcement, saying that:

Given that real interest rates are at significantly low levels, if the outlook for economic activity and prices presented in the January Outlook Report will be realized, the Bank will accordingly continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation.

Hawkish Comments Hint at a Higher Terminal Policy Rate

In addition to the Bank of Japan’s announcement, in our view, comments from Governor Ueda also point to multiple further rate hikes from the Bank of Japan over the balance of 2025. Ueda said he expected solid results from this year’s spring wage negotiations, a development we think would be supportive of another rate increase in April. Ueda also suggested global markets have been relatively calm in the initial days of President Trump’s administration. Interestingly, Ueda also said that even after this week’s rate increase, the current policy rate is still far from its “neutral” level, and that he was not considering some specific rate level as a barrier. He indicated that one BoJ analysis suggested the neutral rate could be somewhere between 1.00% and 2.50%. So long as overall economic trends remain encouraging, we view those comments as consistent with the BoJ eventually raising its policy rate to 1.00%, perhaps by its July announcement.

Regarding recent economic trends, labor cash earnings rose 3.0% year-over-year in November and expectations for this year’s spring wage talks are upbeat. Inflation also remains elevated, with CPI ex-fresh food inflation at 3.0% year-over-year in December. Sentiment surveys, most notably the Tankan survey, have generally improved in recent quarters, consistent with steadier economic growth ahead. While these encouraging economic trends remain in place, and with global economic conditions perhaps more benign during the early part of this year as the U.S. economy advances at a steady pace and with Fed policy on hold, we view these conditions as most conducive for further Bank of Japan rate hikes. Against this backdrop, we continue to forecast a 25 bps rate hike to 0.75% at the BoJ’s April announcement. We now also forecast a final 25 bps rate increase to 1.00% in July, while acknowledging that the timing of that final rate hike could get pushed back depending on how local and global economic conditions evolve. Overall, we think the outlook for Bank of Japan tightening and eventual Fed easing could lead to a reasonably resilient yen through 2025, with more sustained and substantial yen weakness perhaps more likely in 2026 as the U.S. economy recovers.