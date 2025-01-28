Tue, Jan 28, 2025 @ 15:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCrypto Market Withstood the Sell-off

Crypto Market Withstood the Sell-off

FxPro
By FxPro

Market Picture

On Monday, the cryptocurrency market partially recovered from the initial decline, regaining about 2/3 of the lost value. As a result, the cryptocurrency market capitalisation increased by 4.3% from the previous day and, by the start of trading in Europe, stands at $3.52 trillion. This is still below the level of the previous weeks when capitalisation hovered around $3.6 trillion.

The cryptocurrency market sentiment index rose to 72 over the past day, showing a steady appetite for risk assets despite the recent sell-off.

By the end of Monday, bitcoin had recovered from its fall and was back above the $101K mark. On Tuesday morning, its price approached $103K, crossing the 50-day moving average.

XRP, after losing more than 15% during Monday’s day, ended trading above the important $3 level. The price is currently at $3.09, showing a full recovery from the slump and a demonstration of strength that many other altcoins lack.

News Background

After another recalculation, bitcoin’s mining difficulty fell 2.12% to 108.11T, the first decline since September 2024.

According to CoinShares data, global crypto fund investments totalled $1.858bn last week, up from $2.195bn a week earlier. This positive trend continued for the third week in a row, intensifying in the last two weeks. Bitcoin investments were up $1.591bn, Ethereum up $205m, XRP up $19m and Solana up $7m.

CoinShares suggests that the rise in investment in digital assets can be attributed to President Trump’s executive orders to create a strategic reserve asset in Bitcoin. Among smaller digital assets, Solana, Chainlink, and Polkadot received the largest investment inflows.

According to CryptoQuant data, the share of investors with a balance of at least 1,000 BTC who purchased coins in the last 155 days increased from 43% to 60%, reflecting the emergence of large players amid optimistic sentiment.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.