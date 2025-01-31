Tokyo Core Inflation Hits One-Year High, Yen Lower

The Japanese yen has reversed directions on Friday and has edged lower. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 154.73, up 0.28% on the day.

Tokyo core CPI rises 2.5%

Japan’s Tokyo’s core inflation rate accelerated to 2.5% y/y in January, up from 2.4% in December and in line with market expectations. This marked the highest level since February 2024 and reflects rising inflationary pressure. Tokyo CPI jumped to 3.4% y/y, its highest in almost two years, as food prices rose sharply.

Tokyo core CPI is closely monitored by Bank of Japan policymakers and supports last week’s central bank decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point to 0.50%. The current cash rate is far below other central banks but is the highest in Japan since the global financial crisis in 2008.

At the meeting, the BoJ revised higher its inflation forecasts and also hinted at further rate hikes. Deputy Governor Himino echoed this stance earlier this week, stating that the BoJ would consider further hikes if economic and inflation data continued to move in accordance with the Bank’s projection. This flurry of hints about rate hikes is unusual for the BoJ, which tends to reveal little and keep speculators in the dark about its rate plans.

This secretive approach often results in sharp volatility from the yen after BoJ meetings, and Bank policymakers may be looking to avoid further sharp swings from the yen. It seems clear that further rate hikes are a question of time as the BoJ moves forward, albeit cautiously, towards normalization. The BoJ meets next on March 19 and investors will be looking for more clues about a possible rate hike at that time.

USD/JPY Technical